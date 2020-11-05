Man hit, killed by vehicle in far West San Antonio identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on the city’s far West Side Tuesday night has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Albert Baca, 66, was fatally struck around 8 p.m. while crossing the street in the 9600 block of Potranco Road, near Dugas Drive.

The San Antonio Police Department said a 65-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Potranco when she struck the man.

Police said the driver had a green light and did not see the man until it was too late.

Authorities say the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk, but that he disregarded the crossing signal. The man was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The woman stopped to help and will not be charged, according to officials. She was not intoxicated, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation, police said.