Troopers: Heavy fog may have played role in crash that killed 17-year-old Wilson County girl

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigating a deadly crash on Highway 87 in Wilson County say it appears thick fog played a role in it.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the crash which happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say she had just pulled out of a driveway and was turning left onto eastbound Highway 87 near Oak Park Road.

A westbound compact car collided with her truck, causing the teen’s pickup to land on its side.

Despite efforts by firefighters and paramedics to save her, the girl died at the scene.

A woman who was driving the car also suffered injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Floresville.

Troopers say it appears the thick fog at the time was a factor in the crash. However, they are still investigating what happened.