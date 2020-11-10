San Antonio man, Clemens HS grad killed in robbery outside Austin Waffle House

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was out with friends in Austin was fatally shot during a robbery outside a Waffle House on Saturday.

Austin police say Mario A. Robinson, 23, died around 4:45 a.m. as his friend tried to drive away from the robbers outside the restaurant, located in the 8800 block of E. Hwy 290.

The group of friends had been at a bar that night and had driven the restaurant in two vehicles, police said. They went inside the Waffle House to place their orders and went back to their vehicles to wait outside.

Police said that’s when an SUV pulled up alongside them, and two men with a rifle and a handgun got out and robbed the group.

The group gave in to the demands, police said, but the driver of one car began to drive away. One of the suspects then fired at the car, striking Robinson who was a passenger.

The driver went to the 9200 block of Happy Trail to call for help. Emergency medical services arrived within 10 minutes but pronounced Robinson dead at the scene.

Investigators said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS.

In a statement, his family said Robinson lived in San Antonio with family. He played football for Madison High School before transferring to Clemens High School, where he graduated in 2015.

“He had a unique charm and charisma that welcomed anyone he met," his family said in a statement. “He loved sports cars, fashion, professional racing and his hobbies included video games, skateboarding, and spending time with family.”

"He is deeply missed and our families are broken without him.”

