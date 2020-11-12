Costco shoppers with medical conditions now required to wear face coverings, company says

Costco changed its face mask policy earlier this week, and now all customers, even those with medical conditions, are required to wear face coverings.

The policy change was announced Tuesday by company officials in a release on its website. The change will go into effect beginning Monday.

All Costco members, guests and employees are required to wear a face mask and face shield when shopping at the locations. The company said only those abiding by the rule will be able to enter the stores.

Costco members who can’t wear a face mask due to medical conditions are no longer exempt from the policy. Company officials said if a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face mask, they must wear a face shield.

The only exception to the face-covering requirement are children under the age of 2.

“This updated policy may seen inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” President and CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

The policy change comes just weeks after spikes of coronavirus cases plagued various areas across the nation. Bexar County has also started to see an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

To learn more about the updated policy, visit the company’s website here.

