West Nile virus detected in Bexar County mosquito pool, Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time this year, a mosquito sample pool tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to Metro Health.

Metro Health was notified of the positive test result on Oct. 20, and the sample was taken “southwest of the downtown area," according to a press release.

The first sample pool that produced a positive West Nile virus test came from a sample collected east of downtown on July 15.

At least 18 Texas counties have detected West Nile virus so far this year. In Travis County alone, at least 31 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus.

West Nile Virus continues to be the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, according to the press release.

To help keep mosquitoes from populating the area, Metro Health recommends people remove standing water outside their home, improve water sanitation, and wear mosquito repellent when walking outside.