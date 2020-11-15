Man hospitalized after being stabbed in gas station parking lot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized, in serious condition, after being stabbed early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:14 a.m. at Citadel Plaza and Broadway.

Police said the man and a woman were talking in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station when another man walked up to them at random and stabbed the other man twice.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large. Authorities said the woman was taken in for questioning.

A motive for the stabbing is not known.

