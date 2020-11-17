UT, Texas A&M urge students to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving

Students who attend the University of Texas and Texas A&M University are being urged to take a COVID-19 test before they leave campus and head home for the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said getting tested can help families and communities feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.
“The greatest gift a student can give his or her family – including parents and grandparents – during this holiday season is the gift of a negative COVID test,” Sharp said in a news release. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”
The number of testing sites on campuses across the Texas A&M System will be increased in the days before Thanksgiving, the news release said.
In addition to getting tested, UT officials are also asking students to self-quarantine seven days prior to traveling and seven days once they have reached their destination, according to a report on KXAN.com.
For someone planning to travel on Nov. 25, that would mean starting their self-quarantine on Nov. 18, the report said.
UT officials are also strongly recommending campus community members get tested through the university’s Proactive Community Testing program or through other COVID-19 testing resources in Austin. Those who get tested outside of the university are encouraged to self-report any positive test results to the university.
Both Texas A&M and UT will end in-person classes for the fall semester ahead of the Thanksgiving break with only final exams scheduled in December.
Related Stories:
- As Texas universities prepare to send thousands of students home for the holidays, few are requiring COVID-19 safety precautions
- Three COVID-19 tests, three results; KSAT reporter chasing answers during a pandemic
- Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 16: Officials report 194 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise above 400
- San Antonio native says he’s proud to be part of promising COVID-19 vaccine trial