UT, Texas A&M urge students to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving

Students who attend the University of Texas and Texas A&M University are being urged to take a COVID-19 test before they leave campus and head home for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said getting tested can help families and communities feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.

“The greatest gift a student can give his or her family – including parents and grandparents – during this holiday season is the gift of a negative COVID test,” Sharp said in a news release. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”

The number of testing sites on campuses across the Texas A&M System will be increased in the days before Thanksgiving, the news release said.

In addition to getting tested, UT officials are also asking students to self-quarantine seven days prior to traveling and seven days once they have reached their destination, according to a report on KXAN.com.

For someone planning to travel on Nov. 25, that would mean starting their self-quarantine on Nov. 18, the report said.

UT officials are also strongly recommending campus community members get tested through the university’s Proactive Community Testing program or through other COVID-19 testing resources in Austin. Those who get tested outside of the university are encouraged to self-report any positive test results to the university.

Both Texas A&M and UT will end in-person classes for the fall semester ahead of the Thanksgiving break with only final exams scheduled in December.

