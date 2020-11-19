DPS chase ends with crash into gas pumps at South Bexar County gas station, at least 4 people in custody

SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in police custody following a vehicle chase and crash in South Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at an Exxon gas station near Loop 1604 and Interstate 35 South.

According to preliminary information from the scene, the chase involved Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and began in Atascosa County. At this time, it is unclear as to what exactly prompted the chase.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Bexar County Fire Department are both also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.