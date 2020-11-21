Community Labs extends COVID-19 testing in preparation for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs announced Saturday that it would extend its COVID-19 testing with the City of San Antonio through Nov. 25 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

All 3 of our FREE COVID-19 testing sites for asymptomatic individuals will be open daily through Nov 25th, 10am - 2pm.... Posted by Community Labs on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The company said the free, self-administered tests return results in 24 hours and is “ideal for returning college students, those who wish to spend time with elderly friends and relatives and anyone who wishes to increase his or her odds of enjoying a safe holiday.”

No appointment or proof of insurance is required to receive a test, the company said.

Tests will be offered from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 22 through Nov. 25. Testing sites will be closed Nov. 26 – 29 and will resume testing on Nov. 30, the company said.

The testings sites are as follows:

AT&T Center (Gate C, Lot 2), 1 AT&T Center Parkway

Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237

Ramirez Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224

