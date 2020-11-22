Investigation underway after 2 found dead in apartment fire, Fredericksburg police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Two people were found dead in a Fredericksburg apartment after it caught fire on Sunday, Fredericksburg police said.

Officials said the fire happened around 5:10 a.m. at the Ten19 Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Friendship Lane. Witnesses said they could smell smoke coming from the building.

Once it was safe enough for firefighters and police officers to make entry into the apartment, they found the two bodies. Their identities have not yet been released.

It’s unclear how the fire started and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article when more details become available.

