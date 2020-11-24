Ex-NISD employee charged after threatening superintendent, according to affidavit

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fired from the Northside Independent School District has been arrested after allegedly making threats against the superintendent on social media.

Dalton Austin Brown, 28, is charged with making terroristic threats against a public servant, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Brown was fired on Oct. 1 due to several unexcused absences.

He then posted messages on Facebook including one that said “I want my f___ing money now,” and used hashtags with the name of the district and the superintendent. The post included photos of firearms including 7 handguns, four AR-style rifles and ammunition, according to arrest documents. Other messages posted said, “I hope you sleep good buddy,” and “Time running out,” investigators said. He even changed his profile picture to a photo of the superintendent.

His most-recent post stated in part, “You can thank God I didn’t shoot you in your f___ing face,” according to the affidavit.

A friend told NISD police that Brown had been acting “out of character” for the last 60 days.

The affidavit stated that because of the threats, and the NISD superintendent’s fear for his life, armed officers escorted him home from work and stood watch at his home.