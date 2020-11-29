Gov. Abbott places resources on standby ahead of potential severe weather

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby in anticipation of potentially severe weather expected to impact the state throughout Saturday evening, according to the Office of the Governor.

Officials said the storms are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to south and southeast Texas.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed the guidance from their local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Abbott said in a released statement. “These resources will help the state of Texas respond to potential flash flooding and keep our communities safe.”

Officials said the Texas Division of Emergency Management placed the following resources on standby to support requests from local officials:

Texas A&M Task Force One: Urban Search and Rescue Boat Squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Swift water boat teams and aircraft with hoist capability

Texas Department of Public Safety: Aircraft with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile flood response assets

Officials said Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Officials said to visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here

Sign up for your community’s warning system. Officials said the Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. Click here for more information on how to build a kit.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. Officials said it typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect, so the time to buy is before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Officials said to create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Officials said to move valuables to higher levels, declutter drains and gutters, install check valves and to consider a sump pump with a battery.

Officials said to be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas -- never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection.

Officials said to remember, “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Officials said to remember, "Turn Around Don't Drown."