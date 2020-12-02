Rare opportunity to kayak along San Antonio River Walk business district extended through January

SAN ANTONIO – A rare kayaking excursion along the San Antonio River Walk has been extended through the holidays and into the new year.

The City of San Antonio on Wednesday announced that the “popular” kayaking program will be offered on weekends through Jan. 31.

Tickets can now be purchased for self-guided tours from 8-11 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The service will not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Reservations are required and cost $50 for two hours. If you chose to launch your own kayak, paddle and life jacket, a reservation is still required and costs $15.

“Kayaking on the River Walk is a unique experience that gives participants the opportunity to experience the beauty of the River Walk from the river itself,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “I had the opportunity to kayak the River Walk, and I’m excited that we’re extending this popular program through the winter months so that more residents and visitors can enjoy this socially distant outdoor activity.”

In October, the city and the San Antonio River Walk Association partnered with Go Rio Cruises to offer the rare opportunity for the first time in the business district’s 30-year history.

City officials said about 1,800 people have kayaked throughout the River Walk so far.

A portion of the funds from the kayaking reservations go to the San Antonio River Walk Association.

Click here to make a reservation and to see a full list of rules.

