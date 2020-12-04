Edinburg High School pulls out of football playoffs after player attacked referee; assault charge filed

Though the Edinburg High School Bobcats beat Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Bears Thursday to advance to the playoffs, the team was pulled from the postseason after a senior defensive linemen blindsided a referee and knocking him to the ground, according to a statement from the school district obtained by KSAT.

After being ejected from the game Thursday night in the first half, Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline at a full sprint and slammed the referee to the ground.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor also reported that Duron was charged with assault in Edinburg Municipal Court, a class A misdemeanor. If convicted, the charge is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Edinburg , located in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, ultimately won the game 35-21, though the result won’t advance them to the playoffs as they had hoped since district officials decided to remove the team from the playoffs.

In a statement released to KSAT on Friday, district officials said the following:

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community. We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.” Edinburg CISD

Duron, who is also the team’s kicker and punter and a star wrestler, was also suspended for the remainder of the 2019-20 soccer season after a similar incident occurred on the pitch during a match last year against crosstown rival Edinburg Vela, according to The Monitor.