South Texas high school football player booked in jail after blindsiding referee

The Edinburg High School senior defensive linemen who knocked a referee to the ground for ejecting him from the game was booked into jail Friday, Hidalgo County records show.

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged Friday with assault, a Class A misdemeanor offense. His bond was set at $10,000. If convicted, the charge is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Duron was tossed from the game Thursday night during the matchup between the Edinburg High School Bobcats and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Bears. When the call was made, he sprinted from the sideline and slammed the referee, who fell to the ground.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

Edinburg, located in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, ultimately won the game 35-21, though the result won’t advance them to the playoffs since district officials decided to remove the team from the postseason.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District officials apologized to the referee in a statement and said the district is investigating the incident.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversees public high school sports in Texas, issued the following statement condemning the hit:

The UIL strongly condemns the unsportsmanlike behavior displayed in the Edinburg vs. PSJA high school football game on December 3, 2020. Physical contact with a sports official is never appropriate. Our thoughts and well wishes are with the official involved. We applaud the Edinburg CISD administration for addressing this situation swiftly and taking appropriate action in removing themselves from the playoffs and for dealing with the student involved in the incident. “The conduct witnessed in the Edinburg, PSJA game in no way represents the values taught through interscholastic activities including high school football,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, executive director of the UIL. “Respect, responsibility, fairness and concern for others are vital components of educational competition. Strong and appropriate measures are being taken by the school district and we hope that healing can come from this teachable moment.” UIL

The Texas Association of Sports Officials also issued a statement about the incident.

“On the evening of December 3, 2020 another vicious and deliberate assault was inflicted on a TASO Football Official by a player who had just been ejected from the contest. Unfortunately this type of blind-sided assault on an official while working on the field is not new to Texas Football,” the statement read.

In 2015, two John Jay High School football players hit a referee in the middle of a play. The San Antonio students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault as did former John Jay Head Coach Mark Breed, who was accused of telling the players to attack the referee.

“Though this latest incident is only hours old, TASO has begun our investigation and started collaboration with the UIL to bring this matter to a suitable disposition,” the association’s statement concluded.

