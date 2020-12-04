Porch pirate caught on video stealing packages in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – A porch pirate was caught stealing packages off the doorstep of a home in Live Oak on Wednesday.

The homeowners caught the grinch on two of their Ring Doorbell cameras as he pulled into the driveway of their residence on Hidden Oak Trail around 7:25 p.m.

The man and a second person were seen on a surveillance camera in a red car before the man exited the car and walked to the front door.

“I think I’m going through all of the emotions: adrenaline/excitement, violation/fear, disappointment at my lost items, anger, and now amazement - my neighbors and the ring community have all been so helpful/supportive,” said one of the homeowners.

The thief was seen leaving a box of masks at the door before taking a large pile of packages that were already on the porch back to his car.

“We are blessed that we have jobs during this crazy year and that we have the ability to afford some extras. The packages were nothing that we need and one of the vendors is replacing the item,” the homeowner said.

“We use the USPS’s informed delivery that emails us the scanned image of letters being delivered and info on packages so we know exactly what’s missing,” said the homeowner, who noted that they’re hopeful Live Oak Police Department will be able to find the porch pirate.

Related: