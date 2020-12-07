Woman’s car catches fire after crashing into utility pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s car caught fire after she crashed into a utility pole on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

According to police, the female driver for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and hit the power pole.

Police said the car caught fire and the pole began smoking.

The fire department was able to put out the car fire. The woman made it out safely and was checked at the scene as a precaution, police said. Her name and age were not released.

Nacogdoches Road was closed in both directions as CPS Energy made repairs to the utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.