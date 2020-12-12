‘We are holding out hope for a miracle’: Family says after SA sailor reported missing off California coast

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Saturday for a missing San Antonio sailor on the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the Southern California coast.

The Navy’s investigation is revealing more details about 20-year-old Ethan Goolsby’s whereabouts prior to his disappearance. The search for Goolsby began Thursday after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and a command-wide muster later determined Ethan was unaccounted for. Ethan’s parents were later notified that he wasn’t on the aircraft carrier, hours after he was first spotted in the water.

Kelly Goolsby, Ethan’s father, said Saturday on social media that the family has spoken to Captain Eric J. Anduze, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who said Ethan was last seen during “morning quarters” from 7 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. PDT Thursday. This was following a night shift Ethan was on on Wednesday night.

The family also said Ethan did 10 days Restriction of Movement (ROM) in the barracks and then had two weeks off pre-deployment sequestration in a hotel in the San Diego area.

Search efforts will continue today and the family expects to receive more updates this afternoon, according to Kelly’s social media post.

The family issued a statement, thanking all family and friends for the support they’ve received thus far.

“First of all we would like to thank all of our family, extended family, and friends and neighbors around Texas, the country and the world for all of the messages of your support in this harrowing time for all of us. Please keep them coming, it all helps though we may not have time to return the sentiment for a while. I will focus on what is going on right now,” the family said on social media. “...Please keep Ethan and our family in your prayers, we are holding out hope for a miracle.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Navy searching for missing San Antonio sailor off Southern California coast