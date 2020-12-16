Air Force doctor at JBSA-Lackland first to get COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The first batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began arriving Monday at JBSA-Lackland.

Lackland and Brooke Army Medical Center were among the first military installations in the country to receive the vaccine according to Air Force Maj. Gen. John DeGoes, Commander of the 59th Medical Wing at Lackland.

”We’re going to do everything possible to put shots in arms as quickly as possible,” DeGoes said Tuesday.

The first shot was administered Monday to Maj. Andrew Gausepohl, an Air Force Doctor stationed at JBSA-Lackland.

”While I was the first one in line to get it, it wasn’t for me”, Gausepohl said. “It was for my patients that I can now see so I don’t have to be concerned about spreading the disease.”

DeGoes said that it’s unclear how many shipments of the vaccine will be arriving at San Antonio military bases.

“We’ve been told to expect approximately weekly re-shipments. Like the rest of America, we hope that this is the beginning to kind of return to some normalcy.”

