San Antonians ready to say goodbye to 2020 and all its problems

SAN ANTONIO – This may be the season for gift-giving, but many people are fed up with what 2020 has had to offer.

They’re looking forward to what the new year will bring.

“Just good riddance to the whole year, you know? But I don’t want to be negative, there were a lot of good positive things that came out of it,” said Ann Newman.

Despite the heartache and hardships that COVID-19 brought to people all across the country, Newman was glad to have extra time to spend with her children due to the shutdowns.

“They’re usually off doing their own thing and working and now they’re home. That was a real plus for me,” she said.

Amanda Rivera, though, was left wanting more time with her loved ones this year.

“Not being able to get together with one another,” she said. “We’re all celebrating Christmas with our own families.”

For many people, it has been a year to forget—from sickness and death to an especially contentious election season to super storms across the country.

“It’s not been a good year but I’m afraid to say anything ‘cause 2021 can say, ‘Hold my beer,” said Dawn Rodarte, joking. “I will be glad that the year will be over. I can’t wait.”

“It’s been rough,” agreed Cloan Smith. “But we’re getting through it.”

At a time when thoughts of Santa Claus usually take center stage, some people can’t help but focus on the new year to come, hoping for things to take a turn for the better.

Life already is on the upswing for Abraham Lizama who took his oath of U. S. citizenship Tuesday morning, after years of waiting.

He says that was only the latest good news for him.

“We just got married not too long ago,” he said, gesturing to his wife. “We bought a house. The interest rates were low. We just bought a new truck.”

Rodarte, meanwhile, had advice for anyone else who is hoping for good luck next year.

‘Make sure you eat all your black-eyed peas, whether you like them or not,” she said, laughing.