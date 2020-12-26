Dog rescued after getting stuck in San Antonio River, may have found forever home, officials say

A dog in San Antonio was saved in more ways than one this week.

Officials were able to rescue the dog after it got stuck in the San Antonio River. And, she may have also found her new forever home in the process.

Animal Care Services was notified of the dog being stuck in the river at Beauregard and Washington on Dec. 23, after a resident noticed she had been trying to swim for over an hour, unable to get back to dry land.

The walls around the river were too tall for her to climb by herself, according to ACS. That’s when Officer Winckler, with ACS, backup Animal Care Officers and the San Antonio Fire Department’s water rescue team came to the rescue.

Officials said because the dog had been paddling for so long, she seemed almost too tired to stay afloat.

The SAFD rescue team then jumped into the water and swam after the dog, getting her to the other side so she could be lifted onto dry ground.

The dog was saved and was then taken to ACS for a veterinary exam. She was given the name “Bea” after the street where she was saved.

Overall, ACS said Bea is in good health and is getting some much needed rest. She’s not adoptable at this time, as the resident who reported the incident is interested in adopting her, according to ACS.

“Thank you to our friends at SAFD, our awesome ACO team, and the concerned caller for helping Bea get out of her predicament! We couldn’t have done it without all of your help!” ACS officials said.

To learn more about the incident, visit ACS’s Facebook page here.

