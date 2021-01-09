Brooke Army Medical Center takes in trauma patients to help free up beds at other SA hospitals

SAN ANTONIO – Medical professionals from the Brooke Army Medical Center will be partnering with University Hospital to provide some relief in their COVID-19 treatment efforts.

The increase of coronavirus cases has local hospitals feeling the pressure.

In order to make room for more COVID-19 patients, BAMC is helping other hospitals by taking in additional trauma patients.

There are only two Level One Trauma Centers in the region. In an effort to balance the workload, BAMC will be receiving most of the transfers from outlying hospitals in smaller communities who lack the resources, according to health officials.

This isn’t the first time BAMC has stepped in to help in this way.

According to BAMC representatives, the number of trauma admissions is lower compared to the effort during the summer surge. However, they are confident this collaborative effort will relieve some of the strain on local hospitals.

