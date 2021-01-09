Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at Alamodome site full in just a matter of minutes

SAN ANTONIO – Registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome’s mass, no-cost COVID-19 vaccination site is currently full, according to the city’s website.

The registration opened for Bexar County residents and others in one of the other 26 municipal districts at 9 a.m., Saturday. However, if you log on and attempt to register for the vaccine, you’ll be notified that all spots have already been filled.

The 9,000 available slots for next week were taken within six minutes of registration opening, according to city officials. More than 11,000 people were on the city’s registration website when it opened at 9 a.m.

Registration is full for all 9,000 slots. We will open more slots as more vaccines become available. Thank you for your patience. Please continue to follow us on our social media accounts for the latest information. — City of San Antonio🧼+👐=💯 (@COSAGOV) January 9, 2021

The website was also difficult to access, likely due to how many residents were attempting to register at the same time.

However, Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said in a statement that the system didn’t actually crash when residents were trying to register.

Although spots are filled for right now, she said more doses are incoming.

“The appointments filled up, the system didn’t crash. As the State of Texas sends us more vaccine we’ll open up more appointments. There will be enough for everyone, it just takes the manufacturers time to make/distribute the vaccine,” Dr. Bridger said.

Only 1,500 eligible residents per day can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the vaccine clinic officially opens on Monday. But, city officials reassured those who are unable to register that more vaccine doses will be on the way in the coming weeks.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

We’ve reached out to city officials for more insight on the vaccine registration and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

