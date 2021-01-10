Search underway for suspects involved in sports club stabbing, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for the suspects involved in a stabbing outside of a sports club overnight on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, at Mango’s Sports Club, on General Krueger Blvd.

Police said an altercation that started inside of the club escalated outside in the parking lot.

Shortly after, the manager was notified that two people were on the floor outside with stab wounds, officials said.

Both of the victims tried to drive to the hospital but stopped on Blanco Road to call 9-1-1. One victim had a stab wound to the arm and the other was stabbed in the abdomen, which was life-threatening, police said.

The search is still ongoing for the suspects involved and no description is available as of yet.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Gathering at home southwest of downtown ends with stabbing, officials say