Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by sedan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit by a sedan while trying to cross a street on the city’s Northeast Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Walzem Road and Fourwinds Drive, not far from Loop 410 and the city of Windcrest.

According to police, the bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was crossing the street against the light when he was struck by a sedan heading westbound on Walzem Road.

Police said the driver of the sedan did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges.

The bicyclist was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the Windcrest Police Department, the Windcrest Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other injuries were reported.