Child dies alone after father leaves for work to pay rent, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man is facing a child neglect charge after leaving his daughter alone in her crib for several hours when he went to work and returned home to find her dead, police confirmed to our sister station, WKMG-TV.

Wilner Belizaire, 21, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2020 for the incident.

According to arrest records, Belizaire “knew it was wrong” to leave his child unattended in her crib for so long, alone. However, he “felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due.”

He tried to get a babysitter for his daughter but with it being such short notice, he wasn’t able to find one in time and left her in the crib, according to WKMG-TV.

When Belizaire returned home from work around 11 p.m., he found his daughter on her stomach, deceased, WKMG-TV reports.

Belizaire is facing a charge of child neglect, causing harm or disability. He posted bond on Jan. 4.

