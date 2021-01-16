Good Samaritan thanked by police after stopping near-deadly stabbing in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Good Samaritan is being recognized by Kerrville police for his heroic actions to stop an almost deadly stabbing that resulted in one hospitalization and one arrest.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, at a Subway restaurant in the 200 block of Sidney Baker South.

Officers were initially called for a physical altercation that broke out inside of the restaurant and were told that one of the individuals was armed with a knife.

Patrick Patton and Christopher Saldana were identified as the two men that were involved in the altercation.

Most of the customers had left the scene, but one citizen stayed to help break up the fight, according to police. The altercation soon escalated as Patton, who was armed with a knife, began stabbing Saldana, according to officials.

The citizen who attempted to break up the argument is a concealed carry holder, and when he saw the knife, he went back to his vehicle and grabbed his pistol, police said. He then came back into the restaurant and held Patton at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Saldana was stabbed at least three times and was flown to University Hospital. Officials said his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Patton was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, which is a first-degree felony.

Kerrville police issued a statement on the incident, giving thanks to the citizen who stepped in.

“The Kerrville Police Department would like to thank the citizen for his heroic actions to stop the assault,” the department said.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

