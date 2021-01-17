Southwest Airlines dispatcher travels over 3,000 miles to help deliver puppy for Christmas

Southwest dispatcher and pup travel across country for Christmas surprise.

ST. LOUIS – A mother in the Midwest had the perfect Christmas gift idea for her children: a puppy.

But there was just one problem — the dog lived on the West Coast and she lives in St. Louis.

So, Melissa had this crazy idea. She wanted to get her kids a puppy for Christmas. Well, that crazy idea called for an... Posted by Southwest Airlines on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Melissa learned about the dog, a Goldendoodle puppy named Jack from the San Francisco area, just a few days before Christmas.

Like any good mother, Melissa pleaded in a local Facebook group of mothers to see if anyone would be traveling during the holiday season who could help make her family’s Christmas wish come true.

Across town, Dan Menius, a Southwest Airlines dispatcher, was spending time with his family when his cousin showed him Melissa’s post, according to Southwest Airlines.

After a quick exchange of messages, Southwest Airlines said “the details were handled and bright and early the next day Dan boarded a flight from St. Louis to San Francisco by way of Phoenix.”

Dan met with Melissa’s sister and Jack in the baggage claim before returning to the terminal to board their flight home.

After stopping in Denver, Dan had traveled “well over 3,000 miles for the day,” according to Southwest Airlines.

Now that is going the extra mile... or extra 3,000 miles.

Watch the video in the player below to see the children’s reactions to Jack.

