Presale of Spurs Fiesta medal begins Tuesday at noon

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give, the San Antonio Spurs’ non-profit, has unveiled the organization’s 2021 collectible Fiesta medal, a press release said Tuesday.

Preorders begin at noon and run through Tuesday, Feb. 2, exclusively through the team’s gift shop.

The medals cost $10 each and proceeds go to San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. They will be shipped in late March or early April.

The medal is crafted after the new 2020-21 City Edition Fiesta Jersey, showcasing the Spurs Fiesta colors to celebrate the season, the press release said.

The medals will also go on-sale at a later date while supplies last.

READ MORE: