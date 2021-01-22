San Antonio police searching for 15-year-old who disappeared on Northeast Side

Natalie Martinez was last seen in the 16000 block of Bitter Creek Street, not far from Judson and Stahl roads, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who disappeared this week.

Natalie Martinez was last seen in the 16000 block of Bitter Creek Street, not far from Judson and Stahl Roads, police said. She was last contacted on Wednesday.

The girl, who goes by the nickname Nattie, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes.

She was last seen in a long-sleeved grey shirt, blue jeans rolled at the ankle and white Crocs shoes. She has straight hair that reaches mid-back length.

Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.