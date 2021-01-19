BCSO searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared in North Bexar County

Amaiya Mendoza, 14, disappeared around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in the area of East Borgfeld Drive and Highway 281, near Timberwood Park, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Amaiya Mendoza, 14, disappeared around 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Borgfeld Drive and Highway 281, near Timberwood Park, according to BCSO.

Mendoza weighs 110 pounds, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair. She was last seen in white and black plaid pajama pants, a white crop top and a black Jordan hoodie.

According to BCSO, anyone who is found harboring a runaway may face charges, jail time and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 14 year old Missing Person... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 18, 2021

Read also: