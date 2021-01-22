WellMed will reopen COVID-19 vaccination hotline next week, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The WellMed COVID-19 vaccination reservation hotline will reopen next week, according to health officials.

The hotline is used for residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center. The hotline will reopen at 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 and appointments will begin Feb. 1.

The phone number for the hotline is 833-968-1745, and operators will accept calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Jan. 30 and every day until all reservations are booked.

Those who are seeking to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at these two sites must schedule their appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted, according to health officials.

Residents who have trouble getting through to the operators are urged to keep calling and to continue being persistent, as the hotline will likely have a high call volume.

“We ask that you please be patient and, if need be, persistent. Since the phone line opened Jan. 9, it has received more than 8 million calls. Because of that high volume, callers who cannot get through are encouraged to keep calling back,” WellMed said in a statement.

If the phone lines are overwhelmed, WellMed says you will hear one of two messages:

On a cell phone: “The line you are trying to reach is out of service.”

On a landline: “All circuits are busy. Please try your call later.”

If you are cut off after the recorded greeting, officials say this also means all operators are on calls. If the call doesn’t go through at all, it may be an issue with your phone service provider, according to WellMed.

Currently health care workers and anyone over the age of 65 and 18 with chronic health conditions are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Health officials say the next shipment of 9,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive by Jan. 30.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available