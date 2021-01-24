These San Antonio hubs will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced which COVID-19 vaccine hubs in San Antonio will be receiving vaccine doses during the week of Jan. 25.

These are only first doses of the vaccine. Health officials say these locations are where the vaccine will be shipped but are not necessarily where the vaccinations will be distributed.

The four COVID-19 vaccination sites in San Antonio as of yet include the Alamodome, the WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center, the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center, and Wonderland of the Americas.

Below are the hubs in San Antonio that will be receiving the vaccine:

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Main Immunizations Clinic - 9,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine

University Health System - Inpatient - 10,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Wellness 360 (Adult) - 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

For the full list of COVID-19 vaccine hubs in Texas, or for more information, click here.

