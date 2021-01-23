Meet the ‘Golden Girl’ of Moody Gardens

GALVESTON, Texas – We know by now you have probably seen Betty White or the show, “The Golden Girls,” but this penguin at Moody Gardens may give them a run for their money.

Meet Fox, a chinstrap penguin at Moody Gardens in Galveston. She’s 37-years-old, which equals 110 in penguin years. This makes her the facility’s oldest chinstrap penguin and the second oldest in North America.

Happy FINtastic Friday! Meet our Texas Golden Girls starring “Fox” the Chinstrap penguin. She is 37, equivalent to 110... Posted by Moody Gardens on Friday, January 22, 2021

The facility recently highlighted Fox as part of its “FINtastic Friday.”

“She is our oldest Chinstrap penguin and 2nd oldest in North America! Like Rose and Betty White, she is spunky, loves walking, visiting with her other 37 and 34-year-old Golden Girl gal pals and brings joy to all,” Moody Gardens said in a Facebook announcement.

You can visit Fox at the Moody Gardens or through the live penguin webcam. To watch the livestream, click here.

