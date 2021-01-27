Motorcyclist killed after high-speed crash into fence, police say

Image of motorcycle crash into fence on N. W.W. White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a fence early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 800 block of North W.W. White Road near Loop 410 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was exiting onto North W.W. White Road from Loop 410 at a high-rate of speed when he hit the curb on the curve and was launched into the fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man killed has not been released.