Suspicious death in Seguin ruled homicide after man found dead in vehicle, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A suspicious death in Seguin has now been ruled a homicide after police found a 43-year-old man dead in his vehicle last week.

The victim was identified as Sam Flores Wallace Jr.

Following an autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wallace Jr.’s cause of death was determined to be homicide due to injuries “sustained by a sharp instrument.”

Seguin police were first called to the scene around 3:40 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, in the 800 block of W. Kinsgbury for a report of a possible suicide.

Officers arrived and found Wallace Jr. deceased in his car. Upon further investigation, officials said he was killed in the backseat of his vehicle, where he often slept.

Police also said they believe he knew his attacker or attackers but said there is no present threat to the community following the incident. Other residents in the area are urged to come forward if they have any more information.

“We strongly believe other residents in the apartment complex know who committed this brutal attack, taking Mr. Wallace’s life,” Seguin police said in a release.

Callers will stay anonymous by calling the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 or the Seguin Police Department at (830) 379-2123.

