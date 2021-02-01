Man fatally run over by big rig truck, BCSO says

Bexar County deputies say a man was run over by his own big rig on Feb. 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the West Side Monday morning after receiving reports of a man who was run over by a big rig.

Deputies were called to the 12900 block of Highway 90 to respond to the fatal incident, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The man who was killed was a crew worker who was filling one of the tires with air when the truck started rolling, a sergeant on the scene confirmed. The man tried to back up, but he fell as the big rig ran him over.

Deputies have shut down part of the highway while they investigate the case.

