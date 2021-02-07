1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on West Side, police say

One man is in the hospital and the other is in custody after an argument at a halfway house escalated into a stabbing overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:07 a.m., Sunday in the 4600 block of Eldridge, near Highway 90 and 151.

Police said the two men had been arguing all day when the situation escalated and one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the back.

The man that was stabbed was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The man with the knife was arrested on scene and confessed to the stabbing, police said.

He will be charged with aggravated assault.

