Leon Valley councilman booked, indicted on charge of assault on a peace officer

Leon Valley – Newly elected Leon Valley Councilman Joshua Stevens was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday on a count of assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Stevens for knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio.

A Leon Valley Police report obtained by KSAT through an open records request states the incident happened on Jan. 7, 2020.

The officer who took the report said he walked in on Stevens and a female involved in a verbal altercation at City Hall. Chief Salvaggio was standing behind Stevens.

The report states Salvaggio told Stevens, “Mr. Stevens, you hit me with your elbow on my chest, and stop pushing yourself against me! You need to step out and relax and please stop pushing yourself against me!” Salvaggio told the reporting officer he was attempting to keep the peace between the woman and Stevens, advising him to “stop scaring” her.

Salvaggio told the officer Stevens pushed himself back toward the chief and used his left elbow, striking Salvaggio in the chest.

The report states Salvaggio’s chest was hurting when he spoke with the officer, but the chief refused medical attention.

Stevens was one of the people who led the recall petition against council members Monica Alcocer and Donna Charles in 2019. In November 2020, he won the Place 2 seat held by incumbent Catherine Rodriguez.

KSAT reached out to Stevens through email for comment. He has not yet responded.