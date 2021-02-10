San Antonio Fire Department offers tips to community ahead of big cold front

SAFD offers some safety tips for heating your home during the upcoming cold weather.

SAN ANTONIO – Cooler weather is on its way, but the San Antonio Fire Department warns things can quickly heat up and take a possible dangerous turn.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the weekend, and, according to SAFD, winter is one of the busiest times.

Battalion Chief Michael Garcia said smoke detectors can be life-saving.

“It’s a good time to check your smoke sectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure they have batteries and that they are working properly as we head in to this cold front,” Garcia said.

Garcia suggests that if you have a fireplace to make sure the flue is open before igniting anything.

“That is a problem we have sometimes,” he said.

He said there are other simple tips to keep homes safe. Garcia recommends keeping belongings aways from fireplaces and space heaters.

Garcia said when temperatures drop people will sometimes use unconventional ways to warm up. He said to avoid using stoves as a heater and instead purchase certified electrical heaters.

