These San Antonio-area school districts are closed Friday due to wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the forecasted wintry conditions in San Antonio and surrounding areas, several school districts are announcing closures for Friday. On Thursday, the area already saw plenty of rain and some ice as a result of the cooler temperatures.

KSAT meteorologists are also forecasting below-freezing temperatures and a likelihood of wintry precipitation, beginning late Sunday and early Monday.

Below are the schools that are closed on Friday:

Bandera ISD

“Bandera ISD has been monitoring weather conditions in the area. Given the forecast and in the best interest of student and staff safety, school will be cancelled for Friday, February 12, 2021.”

Comfort ISD

“Due to inclement weather and predicted unsafe icy road conditions, there will be no school for in person or at home students on Friday, February 12. School will resume for students on Wednesday, February 17.”

Hunt ISD

Kerrville ISD

“Out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and community, Friday, Feb. 12 will be an inclement weather day for KISD. Monday, Feb. 15 is still a Student Holiday. It is a Staff Development Day and staff will report to their campus on Monday. We will see students back at the regular time on Tuesday, Feb. 16.”

