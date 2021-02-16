West Side residents deliver food, blankets to help neighborhood during winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – As the cold and power outages bared down on South Texas, Pamela and Tim Allen worried the West Side community in San Antonio they know and love would be in bad shape.

”We just came from a family, they needed some blankets. Their kids are home. That is an extra expense when you’re not expecting your children to be home and having to feed them when they eat at school. So we’re taking lunches,” Pamela said.

Pamela runs the nonprofit Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach for families with special needs children, but said taking care of the entire community is essential in times like this.

”There was this older homeless man, and you could just see that his feet were wet, and man he just thought these dry socks were like he won the lottery. So, we were able to give him blankets and help him on his way. There’s a lot of homeless out walking right now,” she said.

The blankets, bags of food, and clothing were all donations that had already come to her Eagles Flight organization.

”Thank God we have the means and we have the vehicle to be able to do that and we have a lot of support from our community,” Pamela said.

Despite the hardship, in true San Antonio fashion, people are overcoming fear. Instead, they’re finding the joy and fun in any situation.

“Lot of interesting snowmen out on the West Side! They’re very creative!” Pamela said laughing.

The playful snowmen are sending messages of hope to everyone bogged down by cold and concern this week: you are not alone.

