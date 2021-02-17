CPS Energy: Beware of unofficial company messaging; more than 280,000 customers affected in power outages

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy has addressed “false messaging” on social media following a series of power outages affecting the San Antonio and Bexar County area.

According to the company, “unofficial CPS Energy messaging” is being circulated on social media.

“BEWARE: There’s unofficial CPS Energy messaging being circulated across social media,” the company said on Tuesday. “While we provide several daily updates, please know this DID NOT come from CPS Energy.”

The messaging described by the energy company talks about the state issuing an “electrical load warning.” Among other things, the post talks about the grid failing and inability to “support critical infrastructure,” such as hospitals.

CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said on Tuesday that more freezing rain in Tuesday night’s forecast will prove to be a challenge in the company’s efforts to restore power to hundreds of thousands of San Antonio residents.

Currently, more than 280,000 San Antonio residents are without power due to the frigid temperatures that have affected the ability to generate power.

Every source of energy — including wind, solar, coal, natural gas, and nuclear — was affected in some way by the temperatures, Gold-Williams said.

Roughly two-thirds of the CPS Energy grids continue to have rotating outages. The other one-third of the grid remains powered because those circuits power critical services, like a hospital, base or police department.

However, the “intensity of freezing temperatures have done some damage” to the utility company’s ability to provide power, Gold-Williams said. “While we do see some improvement. We are not out of the woods.”

View current outages in the map below:

