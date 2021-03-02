VIA to host virtual job fair for bus operator, mechanic positions

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will host a virtual job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 4, to recruit bus operators and mechanics.

The mass transit provider is looking to hire new operators and mechanics to help meet an anticipated increase in ridership demand as COVID-19 conditions improve.

According to a news release, VIA plans to introduce service improvements in spring 2021 that are designed to increase frequency and reliability on several key routes throughout the system.

The virtual job fair can be accessed by phone or on Zoom. Applications are being accepted online now.

Paid training is provided for new hires with classes starting every two weeks. No experience is necessary.

VIA has more than 2,000 employees, including more than 1,000 bus and van operators and more than 260 vehicle maintenance workers.

VIA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. VIA supports equal opportunities for all without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age.

Ad

To participate in the job fair, interested persons should do the following:

Submit an application online . Those who apply before March 4 will receive priority consideration for interviews. Interested persons may apply after the job fair and their applications will still be reviewed and considered.

Go online between 9 a.m. and noon on March 4 to join the job fair online, on Zoom or by phone.

If you plan to join with Zoom, be sure to download the Zoom app on your computer or smartphone before March 4.

Persons who join by phone or online will receive information on the position and the hiring process and will have an opportunity to speak with a representative from VIA Human Resources.

Related Stories: