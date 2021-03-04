Garden Ridge police seek info after Ring video captures suspect in attempted car burglaries

Police in Garden Ridge are investigating after a man was caught on camera trying to break into vehicles, officers said.

Investigators said he is a suspect in one vehicle burglary and two attempted burglaries, which happened at 1:30 a.m. Monday and 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

One video captured by a Ring doorbell camera shows the man walk up to a vehicle, try to open the door and run when an outdoor light turned on.

Safety Alert Please be aware that the Garden Ridge Police Department is looking for any information that residents may... Posted by Garden Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

He appeared to be holding a handgun in his right hand, according to GRPD.

Officers described him as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall slender man who was wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and light-colored sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of a suspected car burglary to come forward.

Officers are warning residents to not intervene in a crime, as “he is to be considered armed and dangerous.”

“GRPD encourages every resident to call 911 if they see a crime in progress and to refrain from preventing the crime yourself.

