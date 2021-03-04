WellMed hotline to reopen Friday to fill 9,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAN ANTONIO – The WellMed COVID-19 vaccination reservation hotline will reopen Friday to fill first-dose appointments for 9,000 Moderna vaccines, according to health officials.

The hotline is used for residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center. The hotline will reopen at 8 a.m., Friday, March 5.

The phone number for the hotline is 833-968-1745, and operators will accept calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning March 5 and every day until all reservations are booked.

Those who are seeking to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at these two sites must schedule their appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted, according to health officials.

Residents who have trouble getting through to the operators are urged to keep calling and to continue being persistent, as the hotline will likely have a high call volume.

Ad

If the phone lines are overwhelmed, WellMed says you will hear one of two messages:

On a cell phone: “The line you are trying to reach is out of service.”

On a landline: “All circuits are busy. Please try your call later.”

If you are cut off after the recorded greeting, officials say this also means all operators are on calls. If the call doesn’t go through at all, it may be an issue with your phone service provider, according to WellMed.

Currently health care workers and anyone over the age of 65 and 18 with chronic health conditions are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available