WellMed’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline will reopen Monday morning

Metro Health, WellMed to reopen COVID-19 vaccination registration, receive 9,000 more doses each

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed announced on Sunday that it will reopen its COVID-19 vaccination hotline on Monday morning.

According to a release, the hotline for the community COVID-19 vaccination clinics operating in partnership with the city of San Antonio, closed on Sunday for maintenance.

“The line will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, March 8 to take appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center or the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center,” officials said.

Approximately 4,600 slots are still available, according to WellMed.

The hotline will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the current supply of vaccines is exhausted. The number to call is 833-968-1745.

