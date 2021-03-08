Spring break travelers still encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, airport officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break is just around the corner for many area schools and the San Antonio International Airport says it will continue to enforce COVID-19 safety measures enacted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by airport officials, the airport does not expect as many travelers as it has seen in years past. However, Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said travelers are still expected to observe the safety protocols.

“For individuals choosing to travel, we strongly encourage them to practice the health and safety protocols implemented at SAT by wearing the required facial covering, washing your hands, social distancing, using hand sanitizer and limiting contact with other passengers,” Saenz said in a statement to KSAT.

Additionally, the airport has installed the following to help keep travelers safe:

Acrylic barriers at counters and checkpoints

Hand sanitization stations

Personal protection equipment vending machines

Free masks for your convenience

Touchless technology

UV light germ-zapping robot

The following is a list of tips by the airport to make your travel experience stress free:

Wear a face mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emergency Order mandated face masks be worn on all public conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs.

Check updated flight status online – Passengers can check their flight status before they leave home at online – Passengers can check their flight status before they leave home at www.flysanantonio.com

Leave prohibited items at home . To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring” page on . To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring” page on www.TSA.gov

Arrive at least 2 hours before your flight which provides time for parking and the check-in process, especially for flights departing early morning. Passengers can check the real-time availability of parking before leaving home by visiting your flight which provides time for parking and the check-in process, especially for flights departing early morning. Passengers can check the real-time availability of parking before leaving home by visiting www.flysanantonio.com

Prepare for security checkpoint -Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounces limit in carry-on baggage.

Parking -Take advantage of the $10.00 daily rate in long-term parking and $25 daily rate in the short-term parking lot.

Pick Ups-Picking up someone for Spring Break? The free Cell Phone Lot is minutes away from both terminals and has free WIFI available while you wait for your arrival to call for a pickup.

For more information on the San Antonio International Airport, visit www.flysanantonio.com.

