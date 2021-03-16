2 in custody after car, foot chase that started in Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a traffic stop in Castle Hills has ended with the arrests of two men after police say they tried to run from them.

They say an officer initially tried to conduct a traffic stop before 1 a.m. Tuesday on a car that ran a stop sign near Blanco Road and Antler Drive.

The driver initially pulled over in a parking lot, but then sped off as an officer approached his car, police say.

The officer chased the car for about two miles until it stopped in the 400 block of Maplewood Lane.

Police say all three men in the vehicle got out and tried to run.

They were able to catch two of them right away.

Officers searched for the third man, the driver of the car, but did not find him.

They say it appears he had a silver handgun with him when he ran off.

Police say they do know the name of the man and will continue working to track him down.