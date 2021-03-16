8 people killed in head-on collision in Val Verde County, officials say

DEL RIO, Texas – Eight people are dead after a head-on collision in Val Verde County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials said the fatal crash happened on Highway 277 just north of U.S. 377.

DPS officials said a trooper was in pursuit of white Dodge Ram pickup truck when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150. All eight of the passengers in the Dodge pickup died. No information was available on whether anyone in the Ford pickup was hurt.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge pickup ran from the scene, but was eventually arrested.

